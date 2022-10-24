 Video: Puyallup Public Library 20th Anniversary – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Video: Puyallup Public Library 20th Anniversary

· Leave a Comment ·

City of Puyallup video.

The Puyallup Public Library recently celebrated its 20th Anniversary in September 2022. Built in August 2002, the Puyallup Public Library has stood proud and tall for twenty years. Funded through a bond measure, the Puyallup community came together in the early 2000s and voted to approve a new building. The building celebrated its birthday in September and doesn’t look a day older than when it was first built. Learn more about the Library by going to PuyallupLibrary.org.

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.