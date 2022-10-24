Video: Puyallup Public Library 20th Anniversary – The Suburban Times

City of Puyallup video.

The Puyallup Public Library recently celebrated its 20th Anniversary in September 2022. Built in August 2002, the Puyallup Public Library has stood proud and tall for twenty years. Funded through a bond measure, the Puyallup community came together in the early 2000s and voted to approve a new building. The building celebrated its birthday in September and doesn’t look a day older than when it was first built. Learn more about the Library by going to PuyallupLibrary.org.