Steilacoom Parks & Trails Work Party, October 23 at Farrells Marsh – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Nancy Henderson.

With a promised wood chip delivery and a predicted break in the rainy weather on Sunday, it will be a good day for a nice workout enhancing the trails in Farrells Marsh Park.

Please join us on Sunday, 23 October, from noon to 2 pm at the Farrells Drive entrance to Farrells Marsh Park. Our goal is to chip the Farrells Drive trail as well as a couple trails branching off of it. A table with refreshments and the sign in sheet will be at the Farrells Drive entrance. We will have extra rakes, shovels, work gloves, and wheelbarrows on hand. However, if you have your own tools, you are invited to bring them.

Thank you for your support of Steilacoom Parks and Trails!