KOMO: Three people arrested for multiple robberies in Lakewood, others still outstanding – The Suburban Times

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Police arrested three people Friday afternoon in connection to multiple robberies in the Lakewood area. The Police Chief Mike Zaro told KOMO News his advice for the other people still outstanding is to “turn yourselves in.” Read the rest of the story at the KOMO website.
