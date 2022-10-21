 KOMO: Three people arrested for multiple robberies in Lakewood, others still outstanding – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

KOMO: Three people arrested for multiple robberies in Lakewood, others still outstanding

· Leave a Comment ·

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Police arrested three people Friday afternoon in connection to multiple robberies in the Lakewood area. The Police Chief Mike Zaro told KOMO News his advice for the other people still outstanding is to “turn yourselves in.” Read the rest of the story at the KOMO website.

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.