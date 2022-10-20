Tacoma Animal Shelter to Host “Fall in Love” Adoption Event – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County.

The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is partnering with Tacoma Subaru to host a “Fall in Love” adoption event from Oct. 21-23. Made possible by a grant from the ASPCA and Subaru, the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County will be offering 25% off adoption fees for all animals.

“We care for around 10,000 homeless pets every year. Every adoption not only provides a second chance for a shelter pet, but it also clears up space for more animals in need,” says Ashley Taulbee, chief philanthropy officer at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. “With the support and generosity of the ASPCA© and Subaru Loves Pets initiative, as well as Tacoma Subaru, we’re hopeful many pets will find their forever homes.”

One of the many pets available for adoption is Jazz, a ball-obsessed pit bull terrier who has been waiting for a home since May. She is a sweet and playful dog who would be sure to bring a lot of fun to her new home. The public can stop by the shelter to meet Jazz or any of the other many animals at the shelter. The shelter’s Adoption Center is open Tuesday – Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

To view all adoptable shelter pets, please visit www.thehumanesociety.org/adopt. Every adoptable pet has had a wellness exam from shelter veterinary staff, been spayed or neutered, received their initial vaccines, and is microchipped with national registration. Not looking to adopt? More information about fostering can be found at www.thehumanesociety.org/getinvolved/foster.