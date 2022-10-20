LPD seeks public’s help on solving a series of robberies in Lakewood and neighboring jurisdictions – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood Police Department announcement.

Lakewood Police need the public’s help in identifying a group of teens suspected to be involved in multiple robbery cases in Lakewood and neighboring jurisdictions.

The first incident in this series occurred on October 17th, at 3:45AM at the 7200 block of South Tacoma Way in the City of Tacoma. The 48 year old male victim was assaulted and had his vehicle stolen. The victim was also a LYFT driver. The same suspects and vehicle were involved in the first Lakewood incident listed below.

The first Lakewood case began on October 17th, at 6:55AM at the Lakewood Walmart, located in the 7000 block of Bridgeport Way SW. Two male suspects pushed a 66 year old female victim to the ground and stole her purse. The suspects in this incident are believed to be related to an incident in the City of Tacoma at 3:45AM, where a 48 year old male victim was assaulted and his vehicle was stolen.

The suspects later returned to Walmart with additional suspects at 8:19AM. The large group of males assaulted the 18 year old male victim and tried to get his keys to steal his vehicle. He fought back and the suspects got away with his backpack.

Another incident occurred on this same day at 3:40PM at Kobayashi Park in the 6400 block of Chambers Creek Road in University Place. Two male suspect assaulted the 78 year old male victim and stole his vehicle. The vehicle was later recovered abandoned in the City of Tacoma.

The next incident was again at Walmart on the same day at 10:03PM. About 8-10 male and female suspects attempted to steal a car from a 75 year old male victim. The crime was interrupted by a Lakewood Patrol Officer who came into the parking lot on an unrelated call. The suspects fled in a stolen vehicle, that was later recovered abandoned in University Place.

It is believed the same suspects were involved in two vehicle thefts in the City of Tacoma on October 18th at 8:41PM and October 19th at 4:04PM. Both victims were assaulted and their vehicles stolen. A firearm was displayed in one of the incidents. The first victim was a 37 year old male UBER driver and the second victim was a 47 year old male LYFT driver. The suspects struck the LYFT driver victim with his car when they fled the scene.

The suspects returned to the Lakewood Walmart on October 19th, at 6:11PM. Two male suspects and two female suspects assaulted the 23 year old female victim and stole her vehicle. During the robbery, the victim jumped on the hood of her vehicle to try and stop the theft. The suspects drove off with her on the hood and she fell off onto the pavement. She was later transported to the hospital to be evaluated for her injuries.

Police are cautioning the public to be aware of their surroundings and to report any suspicious activity. If anyone has information on any of these crimes or the suspects, please contact the Lakewood Police Department at 253-830-5078.

We have attached still photos and video of the suspects via this link.