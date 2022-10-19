Lakewood Pierce County Library to serve community in interim location – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Library System announcement.

PIERCE COUNTY, Washington – The Lakewood Pierce County Library has secured a property for an interim library location on Gravelly Lake Dr. S.W. and Alpharetta St. S.W., a few blocks north of the current Lakewood Library.

After a comprehensive review of available properties and retail spaces available, the Pierce County Library System selected this location given its proximity to public transportation, convenient location in the downtown, enough room for adequate parking, and being able to support the nearby elementary school.

The Library System intends to install an approximately 7,000-10,000 square-foot library on the property. The interim library will offer full services including browsing shelves and checking out books and movies, using computers and Wi-Fi, participating in classes and events for all ages, as well as spaces for reading, studying and public meetings.

This is the fastest solution in the shortest period. The Library System will lease the ground, and own the building, which is estimated to cost approximately $4 million.

The Library System is continuing to work in partnership with the City of Lakewood to move forward with plans for the interim library.

Community Advisory Committee

The interim library will allow the public to have the full range of access to library services while a long-term decision about Lakewood and Tillicum Pierce County Libraries is being determined. A community advisory committee, created by the Library System and the City of Lakewood, is reviewing options for how to provide quality library services in the long term for Lakewood and Tillicum. The committee is slated to provide its recommendation to the Library’s Board of Trustees and Lakewood City Council in November. With the Board of Trustees deciding on next steps for the Lakewood and Tillicum Libraries.

Current Lakewood Library Services

The Library System is offering pop-up libraries and services with community partners throughout Lakewood. People can check out books, movies and other materials as well as participate in classes and events at the pop-up libraries and community places. See locations and dates on the Library’s website at lakewoodlib.pcls.us.

Lakewood Library on Wildaire Road S.W.

In June, the Library System closed the aging Lakewood Library because it was in critical and unsafe condition and needed significant maintenance and repair.

Engineers now project the building needs approximately $22 million in repairs and replacements, to bring the 59-year-old building up to code for safety with seismic engineering and fire, as well as systems such as mechanical, electrical and plumbing. This September 2022 structural engineering report is more in-depth than a 2021 architects’ building condition assessment that estimated the current building required $10 million-$15 million in repairs for improved safety and access, including replacing the roof, HVAC and plumbing.

Appraisers estimated the value of the current property at $1.5 million.