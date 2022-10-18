 Video: The Call We Carry – The Suburban Times

Video: The Call We Carry

Tacoma Fire Department Video.

Follow the journeys of 4 Tacoma Firefighters, as they share their stories of pain, sacrifice, and resiliency in the midst of an unprecedented call volume increase. The film provides an intimate glimpse into the lives of those who put it all on the line everyday, in an effort to prove once and for all that NO ONE FIGHTS ALONE…

In a profession that few ever see, and even fewer understand, a crisis is brewing amongst today’s first responders. Over 37% meet clinical diagnosis for PTSD, and most go untreated and even unrecognized. In a culture where showing vulnerability means showing weakness, this ground-breaking documentary attempts to break down these barriers and smash the stigma of mental health in the fire service.

