The American Scene – SEASONS (over troubled waters) – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Bob Warfield.

My laptop weather app permits multiple locations and includes sunrise, sunset, among various data. I’ve added Talkeetna, AK, having passing affection for its long days, hot shower, pizza, moose droppings, glacier ready air service, and the sprawling Susitna’s receding shore, releasing space for a pea patch in May

Yesterday, my weather app gave its long day, shortening, exactly ten hours. Today’s closing aperture has clipped six minutes, heading toward winter solstice when daylight will measure 4:34, and the town’s resident potted palm will be indoors catching a dance rhythm at the tavern on Spur Road.

I’ve not been there in winter, but know the silent surround between thaws only concentrates more those embers that remain aglow through days of stolen sun, who’s arc, beaten toward horizon by Raven for flying too high, still calls to Bear Child, dreaming with promise of spring to come. And so it is, for latitudes leaving equatorial sameness toward the extremes of nature’s solar rhythm, and for the celebrations of light we glimpse ahead, … knowing peace is possible.