CPSD October Calendar Feature – Alfaretta Students – The Suburban Times

Clover Park School District announcement.

This year’s theme for the Clover Park School District calendar is “Imagine.” Students approach everything they do without limitations, knowing they can achieve any goal they have for their future.

This October, we are celebrating the students in our Alfaretta Transition Program. Students ages 18-21 who are served by an IEP can join this program to ease their transition into the workforce. They gain valuable workplace experience and expand their access to community organizations after they graduate while continuing to receive support along the way.

Currently, our Alfaretta students are working for community partners including Goodwill, Fort Steilacoom Park, Grocery Outlet, YMCA and the thrift shop on Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

“The internships help students build their resume, build their knowledge as workers, learn how to receive constructive feedback and perform tasks in different environments,” said Alfaretta Principal Venitia Willis-Holbrook. “We have seen a big increase in community support in hiring our Alfaretta students and that’s been really exciting.”

Alfaretta, which is currently housed at Lakes High School, also connects students with resources and teaches them essential life skills, such as cooking, budgeting and how to navigate the public transportation system. Some students receive support to help as they transition to college or trade school opportunities.

Our Alfaretta students exemplify the district’s Four Pillars of Student Success (lifelong learner, collaboration, character and leadership) and are proof of the opportunities that arise when you imagine new possibilities for your future.