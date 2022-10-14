Thieves Steal Food Bank Van Catalytic Converter – The Suburban Times

Nourish Pierce County announcement.

Amber Walker knew something was seriously wrong when she started up the Nourish Pierce County Food Bank van. “It sounded like a Harley Davidson motorcycle, so I turned it off right away,” she said. Walker, the Northwest Food Bank Manager, thought she was starting her day like any other.

Warehouse co-workers heard the noise and together they discovered someone had stolen the catalytic converter overnight. Thieves had cut through the fence at Nourish Pierce County’s Tacoma warehouse on SW Durango Street.

The theft created a serious problem for Nourish Pierce County. Nourish vehicles are used up to 200 times per week to pick up donated food from grocery stores and vendors. These grocery recovery pickups help ensure that Nourish has enough food for hundreds of people in need. In fact, Nourish Pierce County has served more than 40,000 people and distributed millions of pounds of food as of the end of September 2022.

Donations to help with the cost of repair can be sent to https://nourishpc.org/donate.

Incorporated originally as FISH Food Banks in 1983, Nourish Pierce County is nearing its 50th anniversary of fulfilling its mission to provide nutritious food and support services to people in need with compassion, dignity, and respect. Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, Nourish Pierce County operates six permanent food bank locations, and has fifteen sites served by its two award-winning mobile food banks throughout Pierce County.