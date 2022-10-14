CPSD Students and Staff Volunteer to Clean Up Local Wildlife Area – The Suburban Times

Clover Park School District announcement.

Clover Park School District Superintendent Ron Banner, staff and 40 student volunteers lent a helping hand at the Lakewood South Sound Wildlife Area Community Day with Clover Park Rotary, Lakewood Rotary, Kiwanis Club of Clover Park, city of Lakewood and more.

On Saturday, Oct. 1, these groups came together to support the City of Lakewood’s Community Day efforts and keep a local nature preserve in pristine condition. The fields had become overgrown with invasive Scotch broom, the cemetery was filled with weeds and the community bench needed a new cement platform.

CPSD students and staff demonstrated the Four Pillars of Student Success as they worked together to clean up each of these areas. Volunteers weeded, planted, spread bark, picked up trash, helped pour cement and pulled invasive Scotch broom alongside their local fellow community members from other organizations.