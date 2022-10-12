Sound Transit and the Tacoma STEAM Network kick off Train Safety Poster Contest for T Line light rail – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit announcement.

Starting Oct. 11, Tacoma Public School students in kindergarten through 12th grade are invited to enter the Train Safety Poster Contest, a partnership with Sound Transit, the Foundation for Tacoma Students/Graduate Tacoma’s STEAM Network, and Spaceworks Tacoma. With the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension opening next year in the Stadium and Hilltop neighborhoods, the posters are an opportunity for students to show the community how to stay safe around trains and tracks.

Students are invited to submit their poster design, which will be judged on originality, creativity, and ability to demonstrate the theme of safety around light rail. Examples of light rail safety measures include:

Look Both Ways

Headphones off, screens down

Take crosswalks, not shortcuts

Stay behind the yellow line

Bike smart, ride safe

Selected winners will receive a cash prize and the opportunity to have their design displayed on the train and in local businesses.

Contest Guidelines

The contest is open to Tacoma Public School students in kindergarten through 12th grade. Limit one entry per student. No group entries are allowed.

The poster design must visually illustrate the theme: “Keeping Our Community Safe Around the Light Rail.”

The poster dimensions must be horizontal 9 inches by 17 inches

The design must be 2-D (hand-drawn, crayon, marker, pencil, painting, digital art, photography)

Please include three-to-five sentences explaining your design and what it means to you.

Entries must be received by Friday, January 27, 2023.

To submit an entry, please visit https://www.graduatetacoma.org/soundtransit/. For more information or questions, please contact steam@graduatetacoma.org

Winning entries will be notified by February 24, 2023. First-, second- and third-place winners will be selected from all K-12 entries.