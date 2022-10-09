Brand New Tommy Bahama Shirts – A St. Vinnies Bargain – The Suburban Times

I chose the Hawaiian version from Johns Hopkins.

My wife Peg and I love to visit St. Vinnies South 56th Street in Tacoma. You never know what’s you’ll find. On this Thursday trip I was thrilled to save over a hundred dollars. They have a great selection of brand-new men’s shirts by Tommy Bahama for only a fraction of the original price (some had tags showing $134.00 each). There were several styles . . . most have college names on them. I considered both the maroon Texas A&M and the Johns Hopkins shirts. In the end, I chose the Hawaiian version from Hopkins. I may go back for one of the Texas A&M ones or look at some of the other offerings as well.

I visited Texas A&M with a friend to cheer on our Washington Huskies a few years ago and had a great time. We loved driving through the state and talking to Texans. We had a great time even though the Aggies killed our Huskies in the heat! The Texas A&M shirt would be a nice reminder of the great time we had in Texas.

We paid forty-some dollars for the shirt, and several tools for artists. Peg was thrilled with her choices, and when I slipped on my shirt a little while later I was extremely satisfied with our shopping tour.

There were a number of different styles and colors available on the rack at St. Vinnies. Some were more summery that others and some were more casual, so there are a number of choices available. Just imagine paying $25 for a shirt that was designed to be sold for $134. Now, that’s something to root for!

These shirts are new and worth every penny. The shirt sale profits will help St Vinnies assist people of Tacoma and Pierce County.

Here is the address of the St. Vinnies store: svdptacoma.org/