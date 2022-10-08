Voice Your Support for the Camping Ordinance Today – The Suburban Times

Tacoma Business Council announcement.

This coming Tuesday, Oct. 11 the City Council will vote on Ordinance 28831. That law would prohibit unsanctioned encampments within 10-blocks of temporary shelters. Act now to show your support for this Ordinance. The deadline for written comments is Monday, October 10 at 5 pm. Click here to email your comments to the City Clerk.

You can also show your support by speaking at Tuesday’s City Council meeting. You can participate in person or via zoom. City Council meetings are held in Council Chambers on the first floor of the Tacoma Municipal Building at 747 Market Street.

If you would like to participate by Zoom, the webinar link is: www.zoom.us/j/84834233126 Passcode: 349099