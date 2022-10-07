Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Vaccinations – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement.

In the past 2 weeks, more than 23,000 Pierce County residents got a COVID-19 bivalent booster. More than 35,000 have gotten a booster since they arrived in September.

Thousands of our friends and neighbors are getting protection from the latest omicron variants. You can too! If you still have questions about these boosters, check out our recent Your Reliable Source blog.

Find your dose today at tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture.

As of Oct. 1, 68.9% of all Pierce County residents completed their primary series of COVID-19 vaccine and 27% are up to date. We’ve administered 1,722,600 doses to Pierce County residents and 630,700 completed their primary series, and 246,900 residents are up to date.

In the last 2 weeks:

We administered 26,800 doses.

We administered 1,500 first doses.

An average of 1,900 residents received a dose each day.

Vaccination percentages (up to date) by age group:

0-4: 6.0%

5-11: 8.7%

12-17: 21.6%

18-19: 29.1%

20-34: 26.5%

35-49: 37.7%

50-64: 18.9%

65-79: 38.2%

80 and older: 42.7%

Find more COVID-19 vaccination data, demographics and a map at tpchd.org/covid19cases. Click on each heading to see tables, maps and dashboards. Find your COVID-19 vaccine dose at tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture.

Find more information on: