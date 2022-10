City of Puyallup announcement.

Find a great book at an even greater price! From 10 am – 4pm on Saturday, October 22nd the Friends of the Library will have an assortment of books and DVDs for sale. Proceeds from the sale are used to fund library programs and activities. C’mon down, bargain hunters!

The Puyallup Library is located at 324 S. Meridian, Puyallup, WA 98371.