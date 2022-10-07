Comment now on County safe parking proposal – The Suburban Times

Pierce County announcement.

On Oct. 5, Pierce County launched an online open house on a safe parking proposal that provides a recommendation for permanent safe parking regulations for unincorporated Pierce County. The public is invited to review the online open house and comment.

Safe parking refers to a parking lot managed by a social service provider or religious organization to provide a safe location for people experiencing homelessness to park their vehicles and sleep at night. The sites provide a greater level of safety and stability to vehicle residents by providing access to services.

The Pierce County Planning Commission will be considering public comments on the draft proposal to establish requirements for safe parking sites including:

A code of conduct for safe parking vehicle residents, and how the host organization will enforce it.A site safety and security plan.

Sanitation facilities and trash receptacles.

Background checks for residents.

A requirement that vehicles remain operable.

The public is invited to comment on the safe parking proposal by emailing the Planning Commission or providing testimony at their Oct. 11, 2022, public hearing at 9:30 a.m. Meeting information including option to attend in-person or virtually will be posted on their website.

Following the Planning Commission’s deliberation, the Commission’s recommendation will be forwarded to the County Council for consideration. The public is welcome to provide comments or attend one of the following meetings:

Pierce County Council Community Development Council (CDC): Tentatively Nov. 21, 2022. Watch live at www.PierceCountywa.gov/Council.

County Council: TBD Mid-December

To learn more about safe parking and the proposal go to www.PierceCountyWa.gov/SafeParking.