Memorial for William Gernon at Bellarmine Oct. 8 – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Andie Gernon, Will’s Mom.

William “Will” Gregory Gernon was born September 21, 1972, in Stuttgart, Germany to Dr. William H. and Norma Andrea “Andie” Gernon. Will died Sept. 2, 2022 doing what he loved most—riding his motorcycle on the Angeles Crest Highway north of Los Angeles, California.

Will grew up in Tacoma and had a wandering heart. After graduating from Bellarmine Prep, he bounced from time at Western WA University, to the UN Mission to Haiti, to settling back in Tacoma. He is survived by his mom Andie, his brothers John, Steve & TJ, their wives Rebecca, Kati & Sloane, six nephews and nieces Lex, Tori, Peter, Olivia, Morgan, and William, and four dogs Kya, Elsa, Bella, and Mike.

He will be laid to rest at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, Washington near his dad following a memorial service on October 8, 2022 at 11 am at St. Aloysius Chapel at Bellarmine Preparatory School (2300 S Washington St, Tacoma).