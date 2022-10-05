“TITANIC” Sets Sail at FAB Fest, Oct. 16 – The Suburban Times

Phil Raschke announcement.

For over 110 years the sinking of RMS Titanic has fascinated young and old alike. Considered unsinkable, this brand new ocean liner was the largest in service at the time it struck an iceberg around 11:40 pm on 14 April 1912 while carrying an estimated 2,224 people. Two hours and 45 minutes later Titanic was on its way to the bottom of the ocean with its Captain and some of the richest people on the planet. Only 710 survived the disaster.

On Sunday, Oct. 16, Titanic expert Peter Cook, a member of the British Titanic Society, will present a riveting program on the latest Titanic findings to include a direct Titanic connection to Lakewood plus a display of Titanic artifacts. Also, the first 60 attendees will be given an official “Titanic” boarding pass. Later on in the presentation you will learn if you made it onto a lifeboat.

Following Peter’s spellbinding presentation the digitally restored 1958 Golden Globe winning film “A Night to Remember” will be presented. This film is considered the definitive version of the historic tragedy. Film is a tense, immensely emotional journey which runs 123 minutes and stars Kenneth More, Honor Blackman, David McCallum and a young Sean Connery.

The 2022 Film, Art and Book (FAB) Fest will be held October 14, 15, 16 at the McGavick Center on the campus of Clover Park Technical College, 4500 Steilacoom Blvd SW. Admission and parking are free. Doors open at noon, an indoor concession stand and a “Tin Hut BBQ” food truck will be available. A complete film schedule is attached. Following the Titanic film, join us for the awarding of prizes for the juried Art competition.

