How do you get around Lakewood? – The Suburban Times

How do you use Lakewood’s sidewalks, bike lanes, or other routes that don’t allow cars?

The city of Lakewood is updating its non-motorized transportation plan to reflect the improvements made over the last 10 years and to provide direction on how to expand its walking and rolling network.

We want to hear from you. How do you use the system and what non-motorized improvements are most important? The survey should take less than 5 minutes to complete. Thank you for your time and input!

Click here to take the survey.