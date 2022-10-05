Community Invited to Black Lives Matter Mural Public Dedication Event on October 7 – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma announcement.

TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma community is invited to a public dedication event celebrating the completion of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) mural at Tollefson Plaza (17th and Pacific in Tacoma) on October 7, from 11 AM – noon. Lead artist Dionne Bonner describes this milestone as one that sets the stage for future community gatherings and healthy civic dialogue in Tacoma.

The BLM Mural Project Tacoma recognizes that BLM and this mural represent the stories, histories, and values of the local Black community gathered over the course of months through surveys, conversations, and creative participation. The wrap-around mural at Tollefson Plaza was completed in September 2022.

The City of Tacoma Human Rights Commission’s Racial Justice and Equity Committee had proposed creating the BLM mural to signify that Tacoma supports Black lives and the BLM movement.

Lead artist Dionne Bonner’s BLM mural project team was comprised of local artists Kenya Adams, Gwen Jones, Danielle Jordan, Breyahna Monet, Brian Neal Sr., Tyirell Patterson and Charles Taylor.

The BLM mural was funded and coordinated in partnership between the City of Tacoma and the Tacoma Art Museum, with support from the City’s Human Rights Commission, Tacoma Arts Commission, and Tacoma Creates.