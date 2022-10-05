$10,000 Relief Grants Available to Small Businesses in Pierce County – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Comcast.

On Oct. 3 Comcast announced that small businesses owned by women and people of color in King and Pierce Counties, may now apply for a $10,000 grant from the Comcast RISE Investment Fund. Comcast will award a total of $1 million in grants to 100 eligible businesses in these two counties, as well as technology and marketing resources to eligible businesses statewide.

Comcast RISE Investment Fund

Starting today, October 3, and through October 16, eligible businesses can apply for Comcast RISE monetary grants, and, or marketing and technology services at www.ComcastRISE.com. Winners will be notified in November. Local small businesses seeking more information about the $10,000 grants, may learn more about the Comcast RISE Investment Fund, eligibility requirements, and how to apply by watching this video:

Last fall, more than 100 small businesses owned by people of color in King and Pierce Counties were awarded $1 million in total grants as well as technology and marketing resources, bringing the total to more than $2 million to date. These recipients are part of the more than 9,500 entrepreneurs nationwide who have been selected as Comcast RISE awardees since the program’s inception.

The Investment Fund is an extension of Comcast RISE, a multi-year initiative from Comcast to support small businesses owned by women and people of color and provide the resources and tools they need to thrive for years to come. The Comcast RISE Investment Fund is focused on small businesses that have been in business for three or more years with 1-25 employees.

Comcast RISE Marketing and Technology Services

In addition to the Investment Fund, Comcast RISE, which stands for “Representation, Investment, Strength and Empowerment,” provides the opportunity for small businesses owned by people of color and women nationwide to apply for grants for one or more of the following support focus areas with the opportunity to receive one.

Marketing Services Grant: The following services from Effectv, the advertising sales division of Comcast Cable, and its creative agency, Mnemonic, are designed to help recipients with their marketing and media campaigns, including:

o Media: A linear TV media campaign to run over a 90-day period.

o Creative Production: Turnkey 30-second TV commercial production, plus a media strategy consultation and a 90-day linear TV media campaign.

o Consult: Digital audits by Ureeka in the form of Website Repair Reports and SEO Keyword reports to target website mechanics and effective organic marketing

Technology Makeover Grants: The state-of-the-art equipment and technology upgrade from Comcast Business includes computer equipment as well as internet, voice and cybersecurity services for up to a 12-month period. (Taxes and other fees may still apply for tech makeover services.)

Monetary Grants: Monetary grants can be used for any business expense. In round one, which was announced in April of 2021, the Comcast RISE Investment Fund provided $5 million in grants to 500 small businesses owned by people of color in five cities: Philadelphia/Chester, Houston, Atlanta, Chicago, and Detroit. In round two, which was announced in September of 2021, the Comcast RISE Investment Fund provided $6 million in grants to 600 small businesses in six cities: Miami, Houston, Oakland, Seattle, the Twin Cities, and Washington, D.C. In round three, the Comcast RISE Investment Fund provided an additional $5 million in grants to 500 small businesses owned by people of color and women in five cities: Atlanta, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, and the Twin Cities. As noted above, in round four, the Comcast RISE Investment Fund will provide $5 million in grants to 500 small businesses in Chicago, Miami, Oakland, Seattle (King and Pierce Counties), and Washington, D.C.

Comcast RISE is part of Project UP, the company’s comprehensive initiative to advance digital equity and help build a future of unlimited possibilities. More information and the applications to apply for either the grant program or marketing and technology services are available at www.ComcastRISE.com.