Pierce County Sheriff’s Deputy Ride Along: Deputy Arceo – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department video.

On “Ride Along,” we take a look inside a “typical” day as a sheriff’s deputy. We rode along with our deputies and we recorded it all — from traffic stops to in-progress violent crimes. The goal is to show a realistic view of how our deputies handle a wide variety of calls, resolve conflicts and serve the community.

Graveyard, night shift, late shift — whatever you want to call it, everyone knows this is the shift with the wildest calls. Join us as we ride along with Deputy Montana Arceo in our Central Patrol Division out of the South Hill Precinct. At the end, watch what happened when Deputy Arceo tried to stop a DUI driver who ended up fleeing from him.