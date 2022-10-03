Steilacoom Schools Awarded $1.5 Million DoDEA World Language Grant – The Suburban Times

Steilacoom Historical School District announcement.

The Steilacoom Historical School District is excited to announce they have been awarded the DoDEA 2022 World Language Grant in the amount of $1.5 million over the 5-year span of the grant.

Leading through Languages will increase the number of K-12 students enrolled in world language courses by creating a K-12 World Language Pipeline. This project will establish district-wide early exposure to Spanish in grades K-5 using teacher specialists at two of the military-connected elementary schools. The project will also expand access to world language courses at the middle school and high school through multiple pathways. These include the creation of a new Career and Technical Education (CTE) pathway of world language course options within the JROTC program at Steilacoom High School (SHS), and the development of new partnerships between SHS and local colleges allowing students the opportunity to earn world language dual credits by certifying teachers as college instructors in the high school. One additional pathway for students at SHS and Pioneer Middle School provides virtual opportunities for students to participate in world language courses not offered on campus.

For more information about the grant, and how it will benefit the students of Steilacoom Historical School District, visit our district website at www.steilacoom.k12.wa.us.

Steilacoom Historical School District serves the communities of Steilacoom, DuPont, Anderson Island, Ketron Island, and portions of Lakewood and unincorporated Pierce County.