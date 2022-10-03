Clover Park High School students ready for change – The Suburban Times

Communities In Schools of Lakewood announcement.

Through the summer, we partnered with Clover Park High School for our 2nd annual Leaders of Change. Leaders of Change is a 6 week leadership development program for seniors who hope to create positive change in their school and community. The students created initiatives with goals that include improving student voice and inclusion, improving school-wide relationships and culture, increased mental health awareness and tools, and bringing fun back into the school. Elements of the programming:

Community partner & expert interviews

Problem-solving & Research

Public presentations

The program culminated with students presenting their ideas to CPHS admin, district staff, parents, and teachers. Leaders of Change will implement their initiatives throughout the year in hopes to create change that will remain in the school well-beyond the day they graduate.

We are so proud of our 2022 Leaders of Change.