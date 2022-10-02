Work Progresses on Chambers Creek Canyon Trail – The Suburban Times

City of University Place announcement.

City of U.P. staff joined their partners from the City of Lakewood and Pierce County to capitalize on the summer weather to make more progress on the 2.5-mile Chambers Creek Canyon Trail that will connect the three entities before reaching the trail system at Chambers Creek Regional Park.

The first of three footbridges is now in place, spanning Chambers Creek at the eastern end of the canyon near the Chambers Creek Road and Kobayashi Park trailheads. Funding has been secured for the second bridge near the Zircon Drive SW trailhead and construction is slated to begin in 2023.

Watch the video below to see the progress that has been made and learn more about this wonderful way to experience the beauty of the Pacific Northwest here in University Place.