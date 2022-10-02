 Work Progresses on Chambers Creek Canyon Trail – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Work Progresses on Chambers Creek Canyon Trail

· Leave a Comment ·

City of University Place announcement.

City of U.P. staff joined their partners from the City of Lakewood and Pierce County to capitalize on the summer weather to make more progress on the 2.5-mile Chambers Creek Canyon Trail that will connect the three entities before reaching the trail system at Chambers Creek Regional Park.

The first of three footbridges is now in place, spanning Chambers Creek at the eastern end of the canyon near the Chambers Creek Road and Kobayashi Park trailheads. Funding has been secured for the second bridge near the Zircon Drive SW trailhead and construction is slated to begin in 2023.

Watch the video below to see the progress that has been made and learn more about this wonderful way to experience the beauty of the Pacific Northwest here in University Place.

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.