Local Event Will Connect those in Need to Vital Resources – The Suburban Times

Associated Ministries announcement.

TACOMA, WA – Hundreds of people experiencing homelessness or at risk of becoming homeless will be connected to crucial resources at a major “resource fair” on Friday, October 7, in Tacoma.

Project Homeless Connect (PHC) will operate between 11:00 am and 3:00 pm at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, on the corner of South 12th Street and South Pearl Street in Tacoma.

Associated Ministries has organized these series of events since 2018. PHC is held three times each year in locations throughout Pierce County. PHC is funded by The Gary and Carol Milgard Family and Pierce County Human Services, with additional support from local and national businesses, churches, and individuals.

For the first time at PHC, Pierce County will be providing syphilis testing onsite. The County is currently experiencing a syphilis outbreak, primarily among people who have unstable housing. County officials shared: “We just found a cluster of new cases this week and we are desperate to provide services to this population.” PHC is the ideal opportunity to do so.

Other resources available at the event include medical care and screenings, dental services, veterans’ services and benefits, career training information, as well as enrollment in Coordinated Entry and health insurance. Also featured are free lunches, laundry service, and giveaways, and the ElimiNATION Awareness Tour.

For people without stable housing, accessing simple necessities can take months and require multiple trips to locations throughout the area. PHC connects participants to services and resources directly on-site, saving them time and travel costs and giving agencies the opportunity to interact directly with those who are unhoused. Some 25 service provider agencies will be on site, assisted by 100 community volunteers that have been recruited to help staff the event.

“Project Homeless Connect is an essential part of our community’s commitment to support our most vulnerable residents,” stated Michael Yoder, executive director of Associated Ministries. “It’s gratifying to see our community come together in this meaningful way; meaningful both for those receiving resources, and for those who are serving those in need.”

To learn more, visit https://associatedministries.org/supportive-services/phcvolunteer/ or call Michele Cotton at 253-426-1507.