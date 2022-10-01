Lakewood road construction roundup – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood announcement.

Here’s a look at some of the more visible road projects currently happening in the city of Lakewood and potential impacts to drivers.

Steilacoom Boulevard sidewalk installation

Sidewalks are now on the south side of 88th Avenue SW near Custer Road. The city’s contractor is actively working on pouring the north side of the road.

While this work is done westbound traffic will be detoured to avoid 88th Avenue SW. The detour bypasses 88th Avenue SW from Custer Road down to Steilacoom Boulevard. The section will re-open as soon as equipment can move far enough away for cars to safely pass.

Work started on wall designs for the southern portion of Steilacoom Boulevard SW between Phillips and Weller roads.

Next week (Oct. 3-7, 2022) preparation beings between 88th Avenue SW and Phillips Road SW for the addition of sidewalks in this area. Crews will also conduct cleanup of 88th Avenue SW where they are finishing up.

Construction will stop on this project for the winter period. This is due to a delay in when new signals will be available, which is the result of a number of factors outside the city and contractor’s control. The new signals will be installed at 88th Avenue SW and Steilacoom Boulevard SW and Phillips Road SW and Steilacoom Boulevard SW. The contractor expects to get as much work done as possible before entering the down period.

Pavement patching begins Wednesday on 112th Street SW

The city’s contractor will repair 112th Street SW between Holden Road SW and Butte Drive SW on Oct. 5 and Oct. 6, 2022 patching the section of road that degraded from increased use.

Traffic mitigation measures will be in place and traffic will be reduced to one lane while work is done.

This stretch is a route for drivers detouring around the work on Washington Boulevard.

Repair work coming to roundabout at Gravelly Lake Drive and Nyanza

Work to fix a damaged curb in the roundabout at Gravelly Lake Drive and Nyanza Road will occur the week of Oct. 3, 2022.

The city’s contractor will work on the curb while traffic is still able to move through the roundabout. Drivers are asked to use caution and drive slow during this work.

The damage occurred this spring when a vehicle hit the roundabout.

Paving on North Gate Road

Paving occurred this week on North Gate Road SW and Edgewood Avenue SW in the Lake City neighborhood. This is part of Lakewood’s JBLM-North Access road improvement project.

Work included paving North Gate and the “small legs” on Edgewood Avenue south of the roundabout and east of the roundabout where it intersects with Winona Avenue. A section of Edgewood Avenue north of the roundabout also received a first layer of asphalt as part of this work.

It is important for people to remember, this paving does not mean we are ready to fully open the North Gate Road/Edgewood Avenue roundabout. We’ll maintain “soft” closures while the contractor begins building the roundabout at Edgewood Avenue and Washington Boulevard. That is expected to start next week (Oct. 3, 2022).

Want to know the latest about the work happening with this project? Visit the project page to sign up for email updates.