Abandoned Dog Found in Bag Now Needs Critical Care at Tacoma Animal Shelter – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County.

On Sept. 27, 2022, a good Samaritan found a 12-year-old chihuahua dumped in a bag by the side of their car. The dog was brought to the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County where she is currently receiving urgent medical care.

The dog is suffering from severe skin issues over her entire body and extreme itchiness causing her to scratch and bite herself non-stop. The shelter’s veterinary team is working hard to alleviate the pain and improve her health with medication and antibiotics.

This is one of many animals with urgent medical needs the shelter is currently caring for in conjunction with over 700 animals in its care. The community can help the shelter provide lifesaving care for this abandoned dog and many others by donating at: www.thehumanesociety.org/give.

To boost adoptions and clear up much-needed kennel space and foster homes, the shelter is reducing adoption fees for dogs, cats, and small pets during the nationwide campaign to “Empty the Shelter” in partnership with Bissell Pet Foundation.

From Sept. 29 – Oct. 8, the shelter’s adoption fees will be $5 for critters, $25 for adult cats, and $50 for adult dogs.

The shelter’s Adoption Center is open Tuesday – Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

To view all adoptable shelter pets, please visit: www.thehumanesociety.org/adopt. Every adoptable pet has had a wellness exam from shelter veterinary staff, been spayed or neutered, received their initial vaccines, and is microchipped with national registration. Not looking to adopt? More information about fostering can be found at www.thehumanesociety.org/getinvolved/foster.