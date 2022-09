City of DuPont announcement.

Come with DuPont Parks & Recreation to the 40th annual Tacoma Holiday Food and Gift Festival at the Tacoma Dome. The largest holiday show in the west.

When: Thursday, October 20, 2022.

Where: Depart from City Hall at 9am. Return to City hall at 1pm.

Cost: $20 Per Person – Price includes Starbucks coffee & pastry, transportation, admission, and shopping tote!

Register here: https://www.dupontwa.gov/545/Adults-Seniors