Letter: Plastic Sign or Plastic Waste? – The Suburban Times

Submitted by KM Hills.

Are you like me and have noticed more and more temporary signs around the City of Lakewood? I recently talked with a City Staffer who was very helpful as I researched the City’s sign code.

It was explained to me that legislation at the State level removed some authority the City had to regulate and remove temporary sings. This time of year there are a greater number of fallen signs, given the seemingly non stop political season, but there are many other signs that have fallen, and litter our city. These temporary plastic signs, put up by businesses and other organizations, are not as prolific but are just as unsightly when down and create plastic waste just the same.

The staffer is sending a follow-up email with additional details but the sign code seems to allow for the removal of FALLEN temporary signs. None of us should condone or advocate the removal of properly placed signs.

If you have placed a sign please help keep our city looking nice and maintain the sign. Once I get additional details in the follow-up email my plan is to collect and discard fallen signs when I find them while walking my dog.