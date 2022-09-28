Spooky events happening in Pierce County Parks – The Suburban Times

Pierce County announcement.

Looking for some family-friendly ways to get into the spirit of Halloween or maybe get an early start on the holidays? Pierce County Parks has lots in store!

Haunted Headlights tickets go on sale Oct. 1

Ghouls and goblins are heading to Graham with the return of the popular four-day Haunted Headlights drive-through experience at Frontier Park. Participants will remain in their vehicles for a “slightly spooky” experience as they creep along the haunted path of eerie lights and apparitions. This year features an updated route with new and refreshed displays, plus a Drive-Thru Dance Party. Car-dancing is encouraged!

Tickets go on sale Oct. 1 and can be purchased online only.

How to participate

Dates: Wednesday, Oct. 26 – Saturday, Oct. 29

Time: 6-9 p.m. each night

Cost: $10/vehicle; tickets available online only.

Location: Frontier Park (21714 Meridian E. Graham, WA 98338)

This fun, family-friendly experience is for children of all ages.

When purchasing a ticket, select the date and entrance time. A limited number of tickets are available for each entrance time.

To learn more about the event and purchase tickets, visit the Haunted Headlights website.

Run for your lives at the Zombie Run 5K

Put on your best costume and get ready to run from the undead at the Zombie 5K Fun Run/Walk! The event will be held virtually from Oct. 14-16 and in-person at Foothills Trail in Orting on Oct. 15 from 9:30 a.m. to noon.

The virtual race option allows participants to do the 5K at their own pace and location of choice. Cost is $20 for all ages.

The in-person event features a pre-race warmup led by Jazzercise, photobooth opportunities, lawn games, and free coffee and healthy snacks that’ll keep you energized while you avoid zombies on the trail. The 5K course is USATF-certified and chip timed. Cost is $30 for ages 13 and up, and $20 for youth 12 and under. Be sure to dress up to be entered into the costume contest for a chance to win a prize!

Participants must pre-register online by Oct. 3. Each registration includes a race bib and keepsake medal.

For more information, visit the Zombie 5K website.

Trick-or-Tree giveaway events

Help plant more trees in Pierce County by participating in one of our upcoming tree giveaway events this fall. The Trick-or-Tree giveaway events are happening Oct. 19 at Spanaway Park from 1 to 5:30 p.m. and on Oct. 22 at the Old Settlers Cemetery in Lakewood from 10 a.m. to noon.

If you really want to get into the Halloween spirit, sign up to volunteer for the Pitch in for Parks event also happening on Oct. 22 at the Old Settlers Cemetery. Nothing screams “Halloween” like removing invasive plants near old tombstones dating back to the 1800s.

Pierce County Parks’ Pitch in for Parks program gives free trees to community members from October through April of each year. Tree species and size are based on availability.

For more details on tree giveaways and volunteer opportunities, visit the Parks Natural Lands Volunteer website.

Fantasy Lights Walk tickets go on sale Oct. 1

If you’re ready to get into the holiday spirit, tickets for Fantasy Lights Walk at Spanaway Park go on sale Oct. 1.

Walkers of all ages and abilities, including wheelchairs and strollers, are invited to get a close-up preview of more than 300 animated displays and thousands of holiday lights before the popular drive-through event begins. This two-night event is the perfect way to kick off the holiday season!

How to participate

Dates: Saturday, Nov. 19, and Sunday, Nov. 20

Sessions: 4:30-6:30 p.m. and 7-9 p.m.

Cost: $4/person, pre-paid only. Ages 3 and under are free. Tickets must be purchased in advance online.

Location: Spanaway Park (14905 Bresemann Blvd. S., Spanaway WA 98387)

The walk is approximately 2.5 miles. The event will occur rain or shine. For safety reason, dogs, in-line skates, bikes, skateboards, and scooters are not permitted.

Parking reservations are available across the street at Sprinker Recreation Center and can be purchased online.

For more information, visit the Fantasy Lights Walk website.