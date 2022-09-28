Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Cases, hospitalizations and deaths – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement.

We are committed to providing you with the most accurate and reliable information. Our COVID-19 case data is becoming less accurate and reliable. More people are testing at home and not reporting results. This affects the accuracy of our COVID-19 cases by census tract map and regional case data. Today, we removed the map from our data page and regional case data from our dashboard.

We’ll continue to send out our case and hospitalization report on Tuesdays and update those numbers on our dashboard 3 times a week. These numbers help measure our CDC COVID-19 community level. We’ll also continue to monitor all our local numbers and update data we share to make sure it’s useful to you and your family.

On Sept. 26, our current COVID-19 7-day case rate per 100,000 is 82.8 for Sept. 11-17, which is:

Not a significant change from the previously reported 7-day period (date range: Sept. 4-10).

Our current 7-day hospitalization rate per 100,000 is 2.2 for Sept. 9-15, which is:

37.5% higher than the previously reported 7-day period (date range Sept. 2-8).

We confirmed 544 cases and 3 deaths for Sept. 18-24:

A man in his 70s from South Hill.

A woman in her 70s from University Place.

A man in his 80s from East Tacoma.

We record deaths by week in our cases dashboard on our data page.

Pierce County’s total COVID-19 count is 220,106 cases and 1,518 deaths. Our average cases per day over the past 7 days ending Sept. 24 is 78.

In the last 2 weeks:

18.8% of our cases are younger than 20 years old. People in that age group make up 26.4% of Pierce County’s population.

20.6% of our cases are ages 20-34. That age group makes up 19.7% of our population.

18.4% of our cases are ages 35-49. That age group makes up 18.9% of our population.

42.2% of our cases are ages 50 or older. That age group makes up 35% of our population.

Find more information on cases, hospitalizations, deaths and related demographics at tpchd.org/covid19cases. Click on each heading to see tables, maps and dashboards.

