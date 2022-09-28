 Paving begins on North Gate Road – The Suburban Times

Paving begins on North Gate Road

City of Lakewood announcement.

Paving began Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022 on North Gate Road in the Lake City neighborhood. This is part of Lakewood’s JBLM-North Access road improvement project.

Paving is expected to be done on this section of North Gate Road by the end of the day Wednesday. Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 the city’s contractor is expected to begin the “small legs” on Edgewood Avenue south of the roundabout and east of the roundabout where it intersects with Winona Avenue. A section of Edgewood Avenue north of the roundabout will also receive a first layer of asphalt as part of this work.

It is important for people to remember, this paving does not mean we are ready to fully open the North Gate Road/Edgewood Avenue roundabout. We’ll maintain “soft” closures while the contractor begins building the roundabout at Edgewood Avenue and Washington Boulevard. That is expected to start the week of Oct. 3, 2022.

Want to know the latest about the work happening with this project? Visit the project page to sign up for email updates.

