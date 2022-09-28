Community Work Day at Lakewood Wildlife Area Oct. 1 – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Clover Park Rotary.

A Community Work day at the Lakewood South Sound Wildlife area (also know as the old Game Farm on Phillips Rd) will take place from 9 am to 1 pm on Oct. 1.

This Fall Cleanup will install new concrete pad for two new Picnic Tables. Come join Rotary, Kiwanis and Lions clubs, Pierce College Students and other community groups as we work together to improve Lakewood’s Wildlife area.

Located on Phillips Rd just across from Hudtloff Middle school, this public space has been adopted by Clover Park Rotary as a signature local project to improve public accessibility and to return it to the educational area it was 50 years ago.

Jobs will include:

Picking up garbage along Phillips Rd

Install cement pad for Picnic Tables donated by Lakewood Rotary

Weed Indigenous garden area and add a layer of Beauty Bark

Pull Scotch broom around the public pathway

Cut down black berries at North end of fence

Weed Wack under fence line and parking lot

Cleaning the Byrd Family Cemetery located on this historic property

Come join your community and enjoy some fun, safe outside time helping make our community a better place. We work Rain or Shine but it’s looking like 70 degrees and clear sky Saturday.

See you Saturday!

For more information contact Alan Billingsley alanb@toolpak.com project coordinator.