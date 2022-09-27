What’s the latest with Lakewood’s Washington Boulevard road work? – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood announcement.

Progress is being made on the road improvements to Washington Boulevard and surrounding roads in the Lake City area.

If you drove at night this week on Washington Boulevard at Gravelly Lake Drive and Washington Boulevard at Interlaaken Drive you hopefully noticed it was a lot brighter. That’s because the street lights are now connected and working!

Drivers using Gravelly Lake Drive south of Nyanza Road and at its intersection with Washington Boulevard should expect some minor road impacts in the coming weeks. This is so Comcast crews can remove lines from poles on Gravelly Lake Drive.

Once this work is done, the city’s contractor will pour the final three sidewalk panels south of Nyanza Road along Gravelly Lake Drive. Repairs will also be made to the curb in the roundabout at Gravelly Lake Drive and Nyanza Road that was damaged this spring.

Work on the roundabout at North Gate Road/Edgewood Avenue hit a slight delay this week when a driver broke through barricades, drove on the freshly paved sidewalk and ultimately got stuck in fresh pavement mud at the roundabout. Luckily contractor crews were able to smooth out most of the damage and only one pavement panel – where the car stopped – had to be replaced. The driver was charged in Lakewood Municipal Court.

Asphalt paving will happen mid-week next week (Sept. 28-29, 2022) on North Gate Road between Nottingham Road and Edgewood Avenue and along Edgewood Avenue between North Gate Road and Washington Boulevard.

The water main installation on Washington Boulevard between Edgewood Avenue and Vernon Avenue is complete. Crews pressure tested the line and are scheduled to ensure that the line is sanitized over the weekend (Sept. 24-25, 2022). Following the purity tests, they will flush and make main connections. Following that, crews have roughly one week’s worth of service connections to make to each house along Washington Boulevard.

Once that is done grading will be done at the intersection of Washington Boulevard/Edgewood Avenue and along the road in preparation for curb installation.

Find more information about this road project, including how to sign up for email updates here.