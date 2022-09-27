Pacific Lutheran University Partners with Hilinski’s Hope For College Football Mental Health Week – The Suburban Times

Pacific Lutheran University announcement.

Hilinski’s Hope Foundation (H3H), founded by Mark and Kym Hilinski to honor the legacy of their son Tyler, today announced that Pacific Lutheran University will participate in the third annual College Football Mental Health Week. The week will focus on a series of mental health initiatives, beginning October 1, which will honor Tyler, those lost, and those suffering, and will culminate on October 8.

Pacific Lutheran University is one of 115+ schools nationwide that will honor the life of Tyler Hilinski by participating in breaking down stigma, offering quality resources, and letting student athletes know that we care.

“We are incredibly honored that over 115 schools nationwide will be participating in this year’s mental health week to fight stigma and increase resources on campuses,” said Kym Hilinski, co-founder of Hilinski’s Hope. “While conversations around mental illness can be tough and at times uncomfortable, it is absolutely critical for the well-being of our student athletes. We have spoken on dozens of campuses to help encourage these conversations and share Tyler’s story. We miss Tyler every day, but we are grateful to know that what we are doing is making a difference and that he would be proud of us.”

“We are eager to partner with the great work of Hilinski’s Hope for college football mental health week. The caring values of our football program and our campus community make this partnership long overdue,” said Head Coach Brant McAdams.

Pacific Lutheran University has committed to at least one of the following during the week: showcasing a lime green ribbon on all players helmets with a “3” in the middle to honor Tyler Hilinski and remember those lost and those suffering in silence; encouraging students, parents, alumni, and fans to participate in showing solidarity, eliminating stigma around mental health by holding three fingers in the sky during the first play of the third quarter; playing a Hilinski’s Hope PSA at the CMHW games; participating in Hilinski’s Hope’s: Online Mental Health Course to help reduce the stigma of seeking help for mental health concerns, and provides a new way of thinking about mental health; participating in a social media campaign; participating in an internal assessment to evaluate how universities are following best practices in terms of mental health programs and include talks and trainings on campus for players, coaches, and staff.

On October 1st, Pacific Lutheran University will play George Fox University at the Stoffer Family Stadium. On October 8th, Pacific Lutheran University will play Lewis & Clark College at Sparks Stadium.

Hilinski’s Hope would like to say a special thank you to our lead sponsor Amwell® and additional supporters Christie Campus Health, Lombardi Wines, Beacon Health, and Stockham Construction for helping us make College Football Mental Health Week possible.

To learn more and/or get involved with Hilinski’s Hope Foundation please visit https://www.hilinskishope.org/cfb-mental-health-week.