Letter: What and Who is Lakewood CARES? – The Suburban Times

Submitted by John Arbeeny.

What and Who is Lakewood CARES? (Citizens for Accountability, Responsibility, Education and Service)

You may have heard of Lakewood CARES recently from people who have never attended a CARES meeting and who, disagreeing with CARES positions on issues, grossly mis-characterized CARES in their ignorance. If they can’t attack the CARES message then they are content to attack the CARES messenger! Here’s the real story.

CARES was founded in 1999 as a non-partisan 501c4 organization by Lakewood CITIZENS who thought that Lakewood’s City Council was out of touch with the people they were supposed to represent. In 2000 CARES sponsored a community gathering at Pierce College at which 600+ Lakewood residents voiced their displeasure with Lakewood’s government. CARES quickly became a rallying point for those who thought government was supposed to represent citizens instead of dictate to them. CARES demanded that Lakewood’s City Council members be held ACCOUNTABLE and RESPONSIBLE for their actions by the people who elected them.

CARES members ran for City Council in 2001, 2003 and 2005; and three of its members were elected/reelected: Pad Finnigan (2001, 2005), John Arbeeny (2003, 2005 Deputy Mayor) and Dr. Ron Cronk (2005) who SERVED together on the Council. Together they nominated and elected Dr. Claudia Thomas as the first Black female mayor in Washington State history, so much for opponents labeling CARES as “racist”. These council members were able to institute many notable reforms and changes to city government, such as obtaining initiative and referendum rights, defeating unnecessary tax increases and opposing the foolish theme park proposal that would have cost citizens millions of tax payer dollars. In 2006 CARES City Council members supported the Clover Park School District (CPSD) construction bond on the proviso that the District would focus on achieving academic competence! We knew that new buildings alone do not academic competence make.

Since 1999 through 2022 CARES has remained a registered 501c4 organization. CARES became most active again in 2020/2021 in response to the Clover Park School District’s lack of ACCOUNTABILITY and RESPONSIBILITY with regard to our children’s education. CARES is a non-partisan, conservatively oriented organization, a community “think tank” that seeks logical, common sense solutions to the problems faced by CPSD, students, parents and community.

CARES supported CPSD School Board candidates David Anderson and Jeff Brown by EDUCATING the public on critical CPSD issues. CARES members have produced and responded to over 100 articles on the subject of education and related topics since 2020 and have provided organizational and campaign briefings that have been given locally and across this nation.

CARES members and supporters collectively bring a wealth of life’s experience and common sense to the table. Here are some examples of CARES members’ SERVICE to our nation and community.

Military service: 111+ years

Overseas service: 30+ years

Volunteer service: 169+ years

Advanced education: 1 Associate, 8 Baccalaureate and 2 Masters degrees

Teaching experience: 42+ years

Business experience: 132+ years

Fields of expertise: audiology, speech, early childhood education, behavioral science, systems analysis, business administration and management, aeronautics, architecture, engineering, history, military operations planning and intelligence, real estate sales and investing, financial planning, construction contracting

Children attended/attending and future attendees in the CPSD: 14+

Elected positions: 45+ years

Advisory board positions: 21+ years

CARES members are a group of concerned, educated citizens who have served our country and community across a wide spectrum of military, business, teaching, elected and advisory positions. Compare these accomplishments with those who oppose CARES. What is it exactly opponents bring to the discussion other than vitriol?

CARES central value with regards to education is simply stated: ”Clover Park School District’s primary VALUE is: To provide an academically challenging educational experience for all students which prepares them for adult life, family and community membership, the trades, business or college.”

CARES demands CPSD and its School Board focus their efforts on achieving that academic competence. Anything else, to include social engineering and political indoctrination, is a distraction from that goal. It’s the prime reason for any school district’s existence and represents the future of our Country, State, County, City and, most importantly, our children’s future.

Unfortunately, the District’s academic competence has been sliding for years, a trend that must be reversed. In 2016 the District was ranked academically at 46% of all districts in Washington. Just six years later (the last four of which were under Superintendent Banner) it dropped to 27% in 2022. This is unacceptable and can be laid at the feet of the District’s School Board and administration. CARES is up for that struggle to reverse this downward trend and make CPSD the academic powerhouse it used to be. Are you?

For more information about Lakewood CARES from those who know, please call John Arbeeny at 253-584-3606.