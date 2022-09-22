Letter: Just Across A Crowded Room – The Suburban Times

Photo by Christina Klas, David and Lennie’s daughter. Black-and-white rendition by John Simpson.

“The power of a glance has been so much abused in love stories, that it has come to be disbelieved in. Few people dare now to say that two beings have fallen in love because they have looked at each other. Yet it is in this way that love begins, and in this way only.” ― Victor Hugo, Les Misérables

And so it was, from a glance across a crowded room on campus at the University of Washington, that it all began.

And continues, fifty years later.

A half-century has come and gone since we drove away on our honeymoon, the first of our Great Bug Adventures.

And now, a little green bug has shown up again, a gift from our children and grandchildren on the occasion of our recently celebrated 50th Wedding Anniversary.

So, on down the road we travel, side-by-side in our cramped compartment, our memories similarly crowding our thoughts, their expressions most often shared in laughter, and on occasion tears.

Many have been the days of weariness in our long pursuit of what matters: one-another, and family, and community, often requiring rest stops at scenic vistas where we regain perspective, to enjoy the view.

I know this: I could not want for a better traveling companion.

Of such a one St. Jerome wrote: ‘Procul, et de ultimis finibus pretium ejus.’

Translated it means, “You may go to the ends of the earth to find her equal in value.”

I did not have to go that far.

I found her across a crowded room.