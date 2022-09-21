 Ride Along: Deputy Copodonna – The Suburban Times

Ride Along: Deputy Copodonna

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement.

On “Ride Along,” we take a look inside a “typical” day as a sheriff’s deputy. We rode along with our deputies and we recorded it all — from traffic stops to in-progress violent crimes. The goal is to show a realistic view of how our deputies handle a wide variety of calls, resolve conflicts and serve the community.

Today we’re visiting University Place, where we provide contracted police services, and checking out swing shift with Deputy Robert Copodonna. In this episode, you get to see how our deputies handle mental health calls. Our goal is to ensure everyone’s safety and to coordinate any resources that are needed.

