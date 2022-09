Pierce County announcement.

Pierce County will be hosting a free paper shredding event on October 1 at the West Pierce Fire & Rescue Station 21 (5000 Steilacoom Blvd SW, Tacoma, WA 98499). Attendees can shred up to 3 shopping bags of sensitive documents.

Pierce County offers free paper shredding events throughout the county. Only documents containing sensitive information, such as bank account or social security numbers, need to be shredded.