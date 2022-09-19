Empty Savings = Empty Carts – The Suburban Times

Newspaper rants haven’t worked, so perhaps an empty shopping cart will.

Here is a comment from the Seattle Times (September 15th, 2022 edition)

“RANT to the Attorney General’s office for permitting grocery stores to demand digital coupons for sale items. This discriminates against shoppers who do not own a smartphone or have access to a computer. Some shoppers are disabled and are unable to make a separate trip to a library to use a computer in an attempt to procure the digital coupon.”

This complaint has been made on numerous occasions in the Seattle Times. As a long-time Safeway customer, I find the digital coupon virtually useless even though we belong to Safeway club savings. We have been members and get discounts on other products at Safeway, but if I don’t have my reading glasses in my pocket, I can’t get the discount on their digital coupon offerings, so we completely lose out on the savings. So, I shop elsewhere when I can.

I feel left out and I’m getting a little pissy about it. I can hardly wait for “WinCo” to open on Sixth Avenue (supposedly in December). It means driving a little further, but if I can get the same food for lower prices, I’ll do it. Safeway should be trying to keep their members, not drive them away.

What are your thoughts?