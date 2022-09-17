Movie Premiere in Tacoma Features Two Area Actors – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Inspireworks Productions.

On September 24 at 7 pm the Zion Film Festival will present the feature film, “They Don’t Cast Shadows” at the Blue Mouse Theater in Tacoma. The movie is directed by Melissa Goad, who was born and raised in the Kent area. It stars the actress Emily Gateley who was born and raised in Olympia.

“They Don’t Cast Shadows” is part of the Shadow series written by Bob Leone. The film “They Don’t Cast Shadows” has won over twenty-five awards in the USA and abroad including Best Film, Best Series Potential, Best Director, and Best Actress. It is an exciting romance/fantasy film that has been compared to the Twilight saga, but instead of Vampires and Werewolves, there are Angels and Demons.

Melissa Goad has been working in the industry professionally since the age of 12 and started her professional career doing a Lifetime episode filmed in Tacoma. She also joined SAG in Seattle thanks to some commercial work. Melissa graduated from the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in 2005 and has starred in several award-winning indie feature films.

Emily Gateley is a rising star in the film industry, she recently starred in the Disney+ series “The Quest”. She was originally discovered in Seattle while attending acting and modeling classes and has won several awards for her acting.