Square Dance Lessons are starting now in Pierce County – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Rainier Council Square Dancers.

Square Dancing was designated as the State Dance of Washington by the State Legislature decades ago. It is an activity that can be enjoyed by all ages (8 to 80 and beyond). There are nearly 100 square dance clubs across the state, and thousands more across the country and around the world.

Square dancing is all about fun, not artistry. If you can learn to tie your own shoelaces, you can learn how to square dance…it just takes a bit longer (but only about 12 weeks to learn the basics). You will never be sorry you learned how to square dance! We dance to all genres of music (not just “country”) these days.

Several clubs in Pierce County have joined forces and are coordinating weekly lessons with multiple locations on several different nights to choose from (Tuesdays in Bonney Lake, Wednesdays in East Tacoma, Thursdays in Sumner, Sundays in East Tacoma). Choose one (or more if you like) that suits you best.

Buckley Hall, 217 N. River Rd, Buckley

Tuesdays, 7-9 pm

Collings Grange, 3404 120th St E, Tacoma

Wednesdays, 6:30-8:30 pm

Sundays, 4:30-6:30 pm

Sumner VFW Hall, 1705 Willow St, Sumner

Thursdays, 6:30-8:30 pm

A two-week open enrollment period for couples, singles, or families begins September 20th and ends on October 2nd.

Click the link below for more details:

https://www.squaredance-rainier.org/classes/

Call “Lane” (253) 200-4566 if you have questions.