Pierce County Council approves opioid settlement agreement – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Council press release.

In a move allowing Pierce County to receive funds from opioid manufacturers and distributors, the Council formally approved a settlement offer negotiated by the State of Washington’s Attorney General.

The unanimous vote sends the settlement’s Memorandum of Understanding to County Executive Bruce Dammeier for his signature.

Pierce County will receive approximately $14 million paid out over 17 years, subject to fees and costs to be deducted in years one through seven, and plans to allocate those funds toward alleviating the devastating impacts of illegal opioid use and addiction.

“When we started the Opioid Task Force, it was with this day in mind,” Council Chair Derek Young said. “We can’t bring back the lives we’ve lost or unwind the damage done. But these funds will provide treatment and other services for our residents and prevention programming to reduce misuse of illicit narcotics.”

Cities in Pierce County with over 10,000 residents are also eligible for another $9.35 million. Chair Young said, “the settlement anticipates local jurisdictions will work together to develop regional solutions that cross jurisdictional boundaries.”

The Council authorized the Pierce County Prosecutor’s Office to file a lawsuit against opioid manufacturers and distributors in December 2017.