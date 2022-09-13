100 Things to Do in Tacoma Before You Die – The Suburban Times

Steilacoom Historical Museum Association announcement.

Peggy Cleveland is a Steilacoom resident, a local journalist and travel writer.

Her newest work is a guide book for visiting the local attractions in the Tacoma area. A book signing event will be held for 100 Things To Do in Tacoma Before You Die – on Sunday, September 18 at the Steilacoom Historical Museum at 1801 Rainier Street, Steilacoom.

“Tacoma has long sat in the shadow of its more famous neighbor Seattle when it comes to being a tourist destination, “ says Peggy. But not many towns can offer its combination of mountain, city and sea. 100 Things To Do in Tacoma Before You Die provides ideas for exploring all the terrain along with suggested itineraries and insider’s tips. This book will energize you to explore what is in your back yard! And Steilacoom is #80 on her list of 100 Things!

Peggy’s work has appeared in the Ranger, Northwest Travel and Life magazine, Washington 1889, 253 Lifestyle Magazine and TravelAwaits.com. You can follow her on Instagram @PeggyWhereShouldIGo and share your experiences using #100ThingsTacoma.

Come to the Steilacoom Museum Store on September 18 from 1:00 to 5:00 to meet Peggy, take a look at her book and get a signed copy, hot off the press.