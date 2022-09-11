Three Acclaimed Aviation Films to Open FAB Fest, Honor Navy Birthday – The Suburban Times

Phil Raschke announcement.

The opening films for the 10th Annual Film, Art, Book (FAB) Fest on 14 October will be classic, action packed aviation films in honor of the U.S. Navy’s 247 Birthday.

First film will be the William Holden, Grace Kelly, Mickey Rooney Oscar winning film “The Bridges at Toko-Ri”. This film highlights the emotional stress of Navy pilots who learn of a dangerous mission over Korea prior to their carrier departing Japan. Film will be shown at 1 pm is PG-13 and runs 103 minutes.

Second film of the day is the Oscar nominated World War II classic “A Wing and a Prayer” staring Don Ameche, Dana Andrews and William Eythe. This intense drama involves a top secret mission of a Navy carrier prior to the famous battle of Midway. Many consider this the best aviation film of WW II. Film is PG and shows at 3 pm, runs 98 minutes and is rated PG.

The evening film at 6 pm is the stunning, action packed thriller “Midway”. This true story starts at Pearl Harbor and leads you on an historic journey to Midway Island and the unsung Navy dive bomber pilots who changed the course of WW II in the Pacific. An amazing story and equally amazing photography. Stars Ed Skrein, Nick Jonas, Dennis Quaid and Woody Harrelson. Film is PG-13 and runs 138 minutes.

A “Talk Back” on the historical significance of these film will be held following each showing.

Admission and parking are free. Doors open at noon, seating opens 15 minutes prior to each film. A concession stand will be available.

Come early and enjoy the author and art exhibits before the film. FAB Fest runs from 14 to 16 Oct at the McGavick Center, address is 4500 Steilacoom Blvd SW.

Complete Film Schedule and more FABulous details available at www.lakewoodfestival.org