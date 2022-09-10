Sound Transit announces September 2022 Service Change – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit press release.

Service changes for Sound Transit service will take effect starting September 17. The changes include additional reductions as well as extending reductions that were implemented at the end of 2021 on certain ST Express routes due to operator shortages. The reductions will affect frequency of service on weekdays.

In the fall of 2021, the Sound Transit Board of Directors approved service increases through the agency’s 2022 Service Plan, but changing effects of the pandemic and broad employment trends have since resulted in nationwide transit operator shortages, requiring long-term trip cancellations and reductions on some ST Express routes. Sound Transit continues to monitor the situation and work with our operating partners to understand the scope and duration of these shortages.

The service change dates are as follows:

Saturday, September 17, King County Metro-operated ST Express

Sunday, September 18, Community Transit-operated and Pierce Transit-operated ST Express

Monday, September 19, Sounder

Changes on Sounder service

The September service change will include two new trips on the Sounder S Line, reinstating the Sounder’s S-Line late-morning northbound trip (departing at 10:06 a.m. from Lakewood) and adding another morning southbound trip (departing at 7:55 a.m. from Seattle).

Due to staffing issues at Amtrak, which is responsible for the maintenance of Sounder cars, the number of car sets on Sounder will be reduced from seven to five until March 2023. The most noticeable impact to S-Line passengers is that they may have to move up the platform to board the train. Additional information about the change is available on our website.

There are no changes to N Line service.

Changes on ST Express service

The following ST Express routes will have service changes. Please Visit Sound Transit’s website for more details on individual route schedules.

510: Updating schedule to reflect current travel times. One trip cancelled until further notice due to staffing shortages.

511: Updating schedule to reflect current travel times. Two trips cancelled until further notice due to staffing shortages.

512: Updating schedule to reflect current travel times. Adding six Saturday trips and two Sunday trips. Two weekday trips cancelled until further notice due to staffing shortages.

513: Updating schedule to reflect current travel times. Two trips cancelled until further notice due to staffing shortages.

522: Eliminating five weekday trips due to staffing shortages.

532: Updating schedule to reflect current travel times. Two trips cancelled until further notice due to staffing shortages.

535: Updating schedule to reflect current travel times. Three weekday trips cancelled until further notice due to staffing shortages.

542: Eliminating two weekday trips due to staffing shortages.

545: Eliminating one weekday trip due to staffing shortages.

550: Eliminating three weekday trips due to staffing shortages.

556: Eliminating one weekday trip due to staffing shortages.

560: Updating schedule to reflect current travel times.

566: Eliminating one weekday trip due to staffing shortages; three southbound trips will end at Kent Station with connections to Sounder S Line for continuing service to Auburn.

577: Resuming stops at 4th Avenue and Union Street. Updating schedule to reflect current travel times and to align with King County Metro Route 177, which also operates between Federal Way and Seattle.

578: Resuming stops at 4th Avenue and Union Street. Updating schedule to reflect current travel times.

590: Updating schedule to reflect current travel times.

592: Updating schedule to reflect current travel times.

594: Updating schedule to reflect current travel times.

595: Updating schedule to reflect current travel times.

There are no changes to 1 Line (Link) or T Line (Tacoma Link) service.

Additional service change information can be found at on the service change page of the Sound Transit website.