Flag Lowerings – 9/8/22 (Queen Elizabeth II) and 9/11/22 (Patriot Day) – The Suburban Times

Washington Office of the Governor announcement.

Pursuant to the attached Presidential Proclamation, Governor Inslee hereby directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff immediately, in honor and remembrance of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on the day of interment.

Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.

Please note this Sunday is also Patriot Day and flags will already be at half-staff:

Governor Inslee hereby directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff on Sunday, September 11, 2022, for national Patriot Day, the annual memorial to the victims of the 2001 tragedy.

The Governor’s Office has no objection to agencies lowering the flags at the close of business on Friday, September 9, 2022. Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Sunday, September 11, 2022, or first thing Monday morning, September 12th.

Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.