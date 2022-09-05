Letter: Writers do abound in our area – The Suburban Times

Submitted by JoAnn Lakin Jackson.

Writers do abound in our area. We have authors in Fircrest, South Tacoma, and in Steilacoom.

Some of us meet in person regularly in Lakewood. Some of us meet via Zoom from Steilacoom, Tacoma, Renton, Wisconsin, and Florida. I am one of the writers from Steilacoom. We are part of Plateau Area Writer’s Association (PAWA). Our group began twenty-three years ago, being an offshoot from a writing class at Green River Community College.

A number of our writers have published books over the years. Our Association has a number of critique groups (some in person, some via zoom) as well as a quarterly meeting which is held at the Green River Community College-Enumclaw Campus. This meeting is free and can be seen via Zoom.

Our group also publishes a Quarterly, which presents short stories, essays, poetry written by our members.

PAWA began originally in the Black Diamond/Enumclaw area but now has membership in our local area, as well as Florida, Wisconsin, Indiana, Michigan. PAWA always welcomes new writers and seeks ways to help them in achieving their goals.

Eight years ago, I found this talented group and they have helped me to refine my writing skills.

Because of them, I have been able to have a children’s book, “Adventures of a Wolfhound and the Leprechauns”, published.

We will be meeting on September 13, at 9:30 A.M. at the Enumclaw Campus of Green River Community College.

If you’d like to know more, contact PAWA Secretary, JoAnn Lakin Jackson at 253-584-0396.